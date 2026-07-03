Griffin Jax is Approaching Must-Add Territory
Griffin Jax has been making a smooth transition into the starting rotation. Over his last five outings, Jax owns a 1.73 ERA with 27 strikeouts across 26 innings of work. Jax was tagged for three runs across six innings of work during his most recent outing against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. The right-hander has looked sharp as a starting pitcher and figures to remain in that role going forward. His next outing is scheduled in Houston versus the Astros. Fantasy managers seeking pitching help should check the waiver wire to see if Jax is available.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference