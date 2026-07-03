Chandler Simpson Scratched With Sore Fingers
Chandler Simpson (fingers) has been scratched from Friday's starting lineup against the hosting Houston Astros due to sore right index and middle fingers that he jammed while sliding into second base during Thursday's game, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Manager Kevin Cash said that Simpson is fine, and the move to hold him out on Friday is just a precautionary move. Victor Mesa Jr. is starting in left field and will bat sixth against Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti at Daikin Park. The speedy Simpson should be considered day-to-day, and he should be ready to roll as the series continues in Houston on the Fourth of July on Saturday. The 25-year-old former second-rounder in 2022 out of Georgia Institute of Technology is still searching for his first major-league home run 190 games into his career, but his speed (64 stolen bases) and contact abilities make him relevant in fantasy baseball. In 81 games (324 plate appearances) this year, Simpson has hit .278 (83-for-299) with 20 steals, 16 RBI, and 35 runs scored.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin