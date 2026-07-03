Mike Trout Improving, Getting "Really Close"
Mike Trout (hamstring) is improving and getting "really close" to returning from the 10-day injured list, manager Kurt Suzuki told Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Trout landed on the IL in the middle of June, but he's expected to hit on the field this weekend. Barring a setback, he will have a chance to be reinstated and rejoin the major-league roster next week before the All-Star break from July 13-16. Trout recently said that he's hopeful he'll be ready to take part in the Midsummer Classic, but he's unlikely to stay in the Home Run Derby field. The 34-year-old three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has struggled to stay healthy on the wrong side of 30, but thankfully, his hamstring injury isn't that serious. Before landing on the shelf, Trout was having a resurgent season for the last-place Angels, hitting .234/.394/.472 with an .866 OPS, 17 home runs, 36 RBI, 54 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across his 265 at-bats. Trout is no longer the elite five-category producer he once was, but the future Hall of Famer is still valuable in all fantasy leagues when he's active.
Source: MLB.com - Rhett Bollinger
Source: MLB.com - Rhett Bollinger