Christian Walker Returns on Friday Following Back Injury
Christian Walker (back) is starting at first base and batting cleanup for Houston in Friday's contest against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays and right-hander Nick Martinez at Daikin Park, according to MLB.com. Walker will return to the starting nine following an off day on Thursday after he was removed from Wednesday's series finale early against the Minnesota Twins with stiffness in his lower back. Fantasy managers are hoping that the 35-year-old veteran right-handed slugger can get his bat going again with the All-Star break approaching quickly. After a hot start in 2026, Walker went 23-for-103 (.223) with three homers, six doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, nine runs scored, nine walks, and 31 strikeouts in 26 games in June to drop his season slash line down to .239/.310/.469 with a .780 OPS in 361 plate appearances. He has a good matchup to get back on track, as he's hitting .500 with a 1.371 OPS, one homer, and four RBI in 12 career at-bats against Martinez. Get Walker back in your starting fantasy lineups in traditional formats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com