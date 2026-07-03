Lars Nootbaar is Absent Against Southpaw
Lars Nootbaar (rest) is out of the starting lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. This appears to be a regular rest day for Nootbaar, with the Cubs sending southpaw David Peterson to the mound. Nootbaar has started in 11 straight games, so he could use a rest day. In his place, Jose Fermin will cover left field and bat seventh on Friday. Due to injuries, Nootbaar has only played in 23 games this season. He's slashing .300/.387/.463 with two home runs and eight RBI in 93 plate appearances. He could be an under-the-radar deep league addition at the moment.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com