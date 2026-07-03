Is Kade Anderson the No. 1 Stash Target as he Continues to Deal at Double-A?
Kade Anderson has turned in a dominant June at Double-A Arkansas and is coming off a start in which he allowed his first two earned runs of the month. Overall, he completed June with a 4-0 record and an 0.79 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. It doesn't get much better than that at any level, and fantasy managers would like to see Anderson and his lefty dominance at the Triple-A level sooner rather than later. Anderson has shown a mastery of Double-A with an 8-0 record and 1.22 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. The talented former No. 3 overall pick would likely need some time in Triple-A before the Mariners take a look at him in Seattle. But his numbers show that he could be ready for a close-up and is definitely worth picking up and stashing off the waiver wire in leagues of all sizes.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball