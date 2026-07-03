Jacob deGrom's Buy-Low Window May be Closing Fast
Jacob deGrom had a rough month of May, giving up 18 earned runs on 25 hits (nine home runs) for a 5.72 ERA (5.65 FIP) while walking five and striking out 30 across 28 1/3 innings and five starts. He opened the year by giving up just seven earned runs with seven walks and 40 strikeouts in 31 1/3 frames over his first six starts. Outside of a six-run meltdown on June 19 against the San Diego Padres, deGrom turned things around in June, giving up two runs or fewer in five of his six starts. The 38-year-old gave up just two earned runs with no walks and nine strikeouts over seven innings in his seventh win of the year in his most recent outing on June 30 against the Cleveland Guardians. deGrom has at least eight K's in four of his last six starts, and his arrow is pointing back up now that we're in July. Injuries should always have fantasy managers hesitant to buy, but you can't argue with his 30.3% strikeout rate (93rd percentile) and whiff rate in the 96th percentile. He also has a good upcoming matchup against the Detroit Tigers, a team that ranks 20th in MLB in OPS (.710).
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference