Mickey Moniak Heating Up Again, a Strong Power Target Off the Waiver Wire?
Mickey Moniak has been a late bloomer after the Philadelphia Phillies took him first overall in the 2016 MLB draft. The 28-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder finally broke out in 2025 in his sixth year in the league and first with the Rockies, hitting .270/.306/.518 with an .824 OPS, 24 home runs, 68 RBI, 62 runs, and nine stolen bases. He was following it up this year by hitting .280/.335/.607 with a .942 OPS, 12 homers, 28 RBI, and 21 runs in his first 43 games through May 21 before an injury landed him on the injured list. Since returning on June 22, Moniak has gone 9-for-32 (.281) with three homers, two doubles, a triple, nine RBI, and seven runs in 10 games played. More recently, he has six hits in his last nine plate appearances with two homers, two doubles, a triple, five RBI, and five runs scored. Moniak came a single shy of the cycle on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins and went 3-for-5 with his 15th homer of the year to finish a triple shy of the cycle on Thursday in the series finale. The power is real at hitter-friendly Coors Field, but beneath the hood, rough times could be coming. Moniak has a .233 xBA, a .326 xwOBA (.353 current wOBA), a chase rate in the third percentile, and a hard-hit rate in just the 55th percentile. Additionally, he's batting only .182 (6-for-33) with two of his homers against lefties and .219 (16-for-73) with three of his 15 homers away from Coors Field.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com