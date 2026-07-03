Is it Time to Sell Gunnar Henderson?
Gunnar Henderson looked like the next superstar in 2024 when he hit 37 home runs, drove in 92 runs, and stole 21 bases in 159 regular-season games on his way to his first All-Star appearance. However, he could not run it back last year, finishing with just 17 home runs, 68 RBI, and 30 stolen bases in 154 games played. The 25-year-old left-handed slugger is already up to 16 long balls in 87 games in 2026 in his fifth year in the league, but his numbers everywhere else have come up well short again. Through 399 plate appearances, he's slashing .227/.298/.416 with a career-low .714 OPS, 39 RBI, six steals, and 49 runs scored in a league-high 361 at-bats. Under the hood, his xBA of .235 and xwOBA of .307 don't scream buy low in fantasy leagues. Henderson also ranks in the 63rd percentile in hard-hit rate, the 41st percentile in strikeout rate, the 45th percentile in barrel rate, and the 34th percentile in chase rate. The power has obviously been nice, but fantasy managers shouldn't be buying with the expectation that he'll return to his 2024 form in the second half of 2026.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference