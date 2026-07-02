Anthony Volpe Worth Rostering Despite Lack of Power?
Anthony Volpe has held off Jose Caballero at the 6 in the Bronx, but it's primarily due to injuries to New York's outfield and third baseman Ryan McMahon (illness). Volpe didn't make his 2026 season debut with the Yanks until May 13 while rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. The 25-year-old former 30th overall pick in 2019 has hit a middling .246/.343/.336 with a .679 OPS, just one home run, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 38 games across 140 plate appearances. Volpe wasn't a whole lot better in 24 games (84 plate appearances) in June, going 18-for-75 (.240) with zero home runs, three doubles, a triple, five RBI, nine runs scored, and three stolen bases. If anything, Volpe carries some weight for fantasy managers in deeper leagues for his speed while he's playing regularly for the Yankees. However, when the team gets healthier in the outfield, Volpe could lose out on playing time at the 6 to Jose Caballero. Volpe was a 20-20 man in his rookie season in 2023, but he has a career .224 average and appears to have lost his power stroke as he works his way back from shoulder surgery.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference