Ryan Waldschmidt Worth Stashing for Eventual Second-Half Call-Up?
Ryan Waldschmidt was touted as one of the best up-and-coming position players to stash in fantasy baseball in the first half of the 2026 season. The team's top overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, eventually got the call from the Snakes in early May, but his first taste of major-league pitching didn't go as planned. The 23-year-old former first-rounder in 2024 out of the University of Kentucky went 29-for-112 (.259) with zero home runs, eight RBI, 11 runs scored, five stolen bases, eight walks, and 40 strikeouts for an elevated 32.8% strikeout rate. The D-backs sent Waldschmidt down to work on his plate discipline and his approach against offspeed pitches. Since going back down to Triple-A Reno, Waldschmidt has gone 14-for-44 (.318) with three home runs, four doubles, five RBI, 10 runs scored, and zero stolen bases in 11 games played. It's unclear exactly when Arizona might consider recalling Waldschmidt to the majors, but it probably won't come until sometime after the All-Star break. For his power/speed upside alone, the 6-foot, 205-pounder should definitely already be stashed in dynasty/keeper and NL-only leagues. He's currently rostered in just 3% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference