Dustin May Suffers Bruised Ankle on Thursday
Dustin May (ankle) left his start on Thursday night early against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning with a bruised right ankle, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals are calling it a "right-ankle contusion." Before hitting the showers early at Truist Park, May was lit up to the tune of five earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out one in just two-thirds of an inning to balloon his season ERA to 4.80. It was a tough first outing for May, who was skipped from his last start due to tightness in his back. Dominic Smith hit a line drive off May's right ankle, which caused him to leave. He'll most likely undergo X-rays to see if he has a fracture or break in his ankle, but even if tests come back clean, May could be forced to sit out until after the All-Star break in mid-July. Fantasy managers will want to check back later for the results of his tests. The 28-year-old former third-rounder by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 was a popular waiver-wire pickup after a nine-inning, complete-game shutout against the San Diego Padres on June 15, but in his last two outings, he's surrendered 11 earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings. UPDATE: X-rays on May's right ankle came back negative.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold