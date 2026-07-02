Padres Place Jason Adam on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Jason Adam (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 30) with a strained right shoulder and reinstated right-hander German Marquez (forearm) from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. Adam won't be able to return until after the mid-July All-Star break. It's bad news for the Padres' bullpen, which has carried their weak starting pitching staff all year. The 34-year-old veteran doesn't have a ton of fantasy value because of his lack of save opportunities as a late-inning setup man in San Diego, but he is valuable in leagues that reward points for holds. On the year, Adam is 2-2 with a 2.51 ERA (4.69 FIP), 1.17 WHIP, two saves, 22 strikeouts, and eight walks in 32 1/3 relief innings. He's coming off a rough month of June, though, allowing seven earned runs on 15 hits (four homers) while walking three and striking out 11 in 12 1/3 innings pitched over 14 appearances. In that span, Adam had two losses, one save, and five holds. Lefty Adrian Morejon will have an increased setup role before closer Mason Miller with Adam sidelined for the next two weeks.
Source: San Diego Padres
Source: San Diego Padres