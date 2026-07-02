Charlie Condon's Recent Power Surge Puts him on the Priority Stash List?
Charlie Condon is forcing his way into the promotion conversation. The 23-year-old ripped two home runs and a triple for Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, giving him five homers over his last three games. Condon is now slashing .293/.418/.612 with 20 home runs, 59 RBI, 71 runs, and five steals across 273 at-bats. He has also walked 49 times, so the recent power binge is not the result of an all-or-nothing approach. Colorado has not announced a call-up, but RotoBaller ranks Condon third among its current redraft prospect stashes and projects a July arrival. Yahoo managers have pushed his roster rate to 7%, leaving him available in most leagues despite the growing buzz. Condon is a priority stash in 15-team formats and should be considered in shallower leagues with an NA spot. The uncertain timeline keeps him from being a universal must-add.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller