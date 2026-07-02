Kaelen Culpepper Day-to-Day With Hand Injury at Triple-A
Kaelen Culpepper (hand) is likely day-to-day at Triple-A St. Paul while he awaits X-ray results on his left hand, according to Theodore Tollefson. Culpepper, the team's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was held out of the Saints' lineup on Wednesday with a left-hand injury after he was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat on Tuesday. The 23-year-old former 21st overall pick in 2024 out of Kansas State University recently missed over two weeks with a strained left hip as well, so he's been banged up quite a bit of late. Despite the recent injuries, Culpepper is one of the top infield prospects to stash in fantasy baseball, as his first MLB call-up could be coming sooner rather than later. In 63 games and 295 plate appearances at St. Paul in 2026, Culpepper is slashing .272/.376/.492 with an .868 OPS, 14 home runs, 43 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 54 runs scored. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder makes a lot of contact and has intriguing power/speed upside, but he does tend to chase out of the zone.
Source: Theodore Tollefson
Source: Theodore Tollefson