Zack Wheeler Fans 10 in Just 4 2/3 Innings Against Pirates
Zack Wheeler had an unusual day on Wednesday in the team's 10-6 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler only lasted 4 2/3 innings on the mound and allowed four earned runs on nine hits (one homer), but he walked only one and struck out a season-high 10 batters in the no-decision. It was the first time that the 36-year-old veteran didn't make it through five innings all year, and he wasn't happy about the early hook after the game when speaking to the media. Still, the three-time All-Star is now 8-1 on the season with a sharp 2.36 ERA (3.30 FIP) and 0.94 WHIP with 84 strikeouts and 20 walks in 80 innings pitched across his 13 starts in his 12th season in the majors. Coming into the 2026 campaign, there was some uncertainty as to whether Wheeler could rebound to ace form following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Through the first half of the year, it's safe to say that he has exceeded expectations. Fantasy managers will want Wheeler in their starting lineups for his final start of the first half next week against the Cincinnati Reds.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com