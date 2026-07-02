Keider Montero Continues Dominant Run, Emerging as Worthy Pitcher to Pick Up?
Keider Montero pitched two shutout innings out of the bullpen to earn a win on Wednesday against the Yankees. It was his first appearance since moving to the bullpen after the return of Jack Flaherty last Sunday. The win helped Montero improve to 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 3.80 FIP in his 17 games, 15 of which were starts. He has a 1.52 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings in his last five games and has been very effective at limiting damage. Montero doesn't have a spot in the rotation right now, but he's worth a look in deep leagues since he has worked so well in multiple roles recently. He will be a top pickup option in most standard formats if he moves back to the rotation at some point later in the season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN