Braves to Recall Infield Prospect Jim Jarvis to Major Leagues
Jim Jarvis is returning to the MLB roster for a second stint this season. He played two games for the team in May but has spent most of the year in Triple-A with the Gwinnett Stripers. In his 76 minor-league games, he hit .313 with six homers and a .392 wOBA. He also racked up 32 stolen bases, the most he has had in any minor league season by a wide margin. He will give the Braves solid infield depth with potential speed production if he gets regular playing time. He hasn't shown a ton of power potential, but typically makes good contact and runs the bases very well. If you're searching for stolen bases and some batting average help in the middle infield, Jarvis can be a solid deep league option.
Source: Grant McAuley
Source: Grant McAuley