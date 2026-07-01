Connelly Early Dealing With Posterior Elbow Inflammation
Connelly Early's (elbow) imaging only showed "posterior elbow inflammation in the area that we thought it was... that was kind of the area that he was complaining about last night. So we got some good news there." The Red Sox placed Early on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday after he was forced to leave his start early on Tuesday night after four innings against the visiting Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. The 24-year-old southpaw will be out through the All-Star break, but it sounds like he could be ready to rejoin Boston's starting rotation to begin the second half, barring a setback when he resumes throwing. In 17 starts (91 2/3 innings) in the first half of 2026, Early went 7-5 with a 3.44 ERA (4.61 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 34 walks. He was impressive in his MLB debut last year, too, allowing six runs (five earned) while walking four and striking out 29 in just four starts. Fantasy managers looking for rotation help to begin the second half will want to consider adding Early if he's ready to go, and he's only rostered in 54% of Yahoo leagues after his elbow injury.
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr