Brennan Bernardino Earns First Save for Rockies, Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues
Brennan Bernardino closed out the Marlins on Wednesday to earn his first save of the year, and he could get more opportunities in the closer committee going forward. Bernardino got one strikeout and retired the Marlins to preserve his team's 6-3 victory. Antonio Senzatela and Jimmy Herget are also in the mix, but Bernardino is the only lefty in the bullpen, meaning he usually gets the highest leverage spots against lefties. Neither Herget nor Senzatela pitched Tuesday, so it's notable that Bernardino got the call over them to lock down the save on Wednesday. He only has this one save for the season, so he's not a sure thing. However, he is worth watching in all formats and picking up in deep leagues where you're desperate for saves.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN