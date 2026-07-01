Willy Adames Still Sitting Due to Back Injury
Willy Adames (back) remains sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, per MLB.com. Christian Koss, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento, will make the start at the 6 and bat ninth for the Gigantes against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen. The left side of San Fran's defense is hurting with Adames banged up, and they just placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain. With Schmitt moving over to the hot corner with Chapman sidelined, Koss could see regular playing time to close out the first half of the season if Adames follows Chapman to the IL with his back injury. The 30-year-old Adames has struck out 27.8% of the time, his highest strikeout rate since 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, and he's only getting on base at a .275 clip. However, when he does make contact, it's usually loud, and he's up to 14 long balls through 81 games in 2026 in his second year in the Bay Area. Adames isn't running this year either (just one steal), so he's mostly a one-dimensional power threat at shortstop.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com