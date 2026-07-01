Nico Hischier Signs Five-Year Extension With Devils

Jul 1, 2026, 6:10 PM ET
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier signed a five-year, $58.5 million contract extension on Wednesday, Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com reports. He still has one season remaining on a seven-year, $50.7 million pact, but Hischier had no plans to move and has committed his future to New Jersey with another long-term deal. "I'm part of this team, I'm part of that organization and I want to be part of the solution and not run away," Hischier said. "That was very important for me." The Devils selected Hischier with the No. 1 pick in 2017 and named him captain in 2021. He has recorded 60-plus points in five consecutive seasons. The Swiss star turned only 27 in January and should continue offering high-level fantasy value for the length of his new contract.--Taavi PailkSource: Mike G. Morreale