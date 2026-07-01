Jaylen Brown Traded to Philadelphia
Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for forward Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks on Wednesday. The five-time NBA All-Star will join Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia. He is coming off a career-best season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per game across 71 regular-season contests. Despite landing on a loaded Sixers roster, Brown should be one of the team's primary offensive options moving forward.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania