Ariel Hukporti Moving From New York to Philadelphia
Ariel Hukporti is signing a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 24-year-old was not part of the regular rotation with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game. With Hukporti and Adem Bona, the 76ers now have a pair of young athletic centers behind Joel Embiid. The signing could signal that Andre Drummond's time in Philadelphia has come to an end. The Knicks have now lost both Hukporti and Mitchell Robinson in free agency this offseason.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN