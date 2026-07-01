Lakers Acquire Walker Kessler in Sign-And-Trade With Utah
Walker Kessler, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Lakers are subsequently giving the 24-year-old a four-year, $130 million contract with a fourth-season player option. Los Angeles was linked to multiple centers this offseason as they searched for a rim-runner to pair with Luka Doncic. Kessler's 2025-26 season was cut short after just five games, but he continued his run of averaging a double-double that dated back to the 2024-25 season. During that campaign, he led the league with 4.6 offensive rebounds per game. Kessler has also averaged 2.4 blocks per game across his four seasons. In return, the Jazz are receiving unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN