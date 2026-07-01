De'Anthony Melton Signs New Deal With Golden State
De'Anthony Melton has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal to stick with the franchise, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The new contract also reportedly includes a player option. The 28-year-old previously declined a $3.45 million player option earlier this offseason. The veteran averaged a career-best 12.3 points while also adding 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Melton rejoins the backup backcourt rotation, but the Warriors seem to be far from done making changes to the roster.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN