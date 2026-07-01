Corey Seager Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Corey Seager (back) has been placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday due to a back injury that kept him out of Tuesday's starting lineup against the Cleveland Guardians, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. In a corresponding move, utility man Josh Smith has returned to the big-league roster. Nicky Lopez is making another start at the 6 for Texas on Wednesday and is hitting ninth in the batting order against Guardians left-hander Joey Cantillo. In what has been a lost season for Seager to this point, it's especially concerning for the Rangers and his fantasy managers that Seager already missed a month with a back injury earlier in the first half. Seager will now be out through the All-Star break and probably won't be ready to return until sometime in August. In the meantime, expect Ezequiel Duran to see most of the work at shortstop in Texas. Seager has hit just .182/.292/.374 with 10 homers, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored, and a career-worst 26.9% strikeout rate in his 219 plate appearances in 2026.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant