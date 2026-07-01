Tommy Edman Heating Up, Becoming a Priority Add in Most Leagues?
Tommy Edman delivered his best game since returning from right ankle surgery, going 4-for-5 with a three-run homer, four RBI, and two runs in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Athletics. It was his first homer of the season, and he is now hitting .395/.452/.579 with eight RBI in 38 at-bats since making his season debut on June 17. The sample is small, but he has struck out only seven times. Edman has started nine games since his debut, mostly batting sixth or seventh. His eligibility at second base, third base, and outfield adds to the appeal, though he has yet to attempt a steal after ankle surgery. Still, only 18% of Yahoo leagues have Edman rostered. He is worth adding in leagues with 12 or more teams, as long as his playing time remains steady.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller