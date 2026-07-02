Junior Caminero Homers in Sixth Straight Game on Wednesday
Junior Caminero is on quite the run in the power department lately. In the team's 4-0 shutout win over the hosting Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Caminero went 1-for-4 at the plate with a two-run home run and three strikeouts to homer for the sixth straight contest. The 22-year-old has tied the franchise record for most consecutive games with a homer. In his last eight games played, Caminero has been absolutely en fuego, going 14-for-31 (.452) with nine home runs, 20 RBI, and 10 runs scored to boost his overall slash line in 2026 to .293/.383/.561. The Dominican third baseman has also added 24 total home runs, 54 RBI, 54 runs scored, and a .943 OPS in his fourth year in the majors and third full season with the Rays. Caminero ranks in the 94th percentile in hard-hit rate, the 85th percentile in barrel rate, the 91st percentile in xwOBA, and the 90th percentile in xSLG, so the underlying metrics support his encore in 2026 after he hit 45 homers and drove in 110 runs in his breakout season in 2025.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com