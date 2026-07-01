Hurston Waldrep to Start for Braves on Thursday?
Hurston Waldrep would be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. But if he was not used out of the bullpen, Waldrep would be a candidate to start Thursday's series finale against the Cardinals. Waldrep ended up not being used in a relief role in the team's 5-1 win on Wednesday, meaning he's likely to start Thursday's series finale. The 24-year-old didn't make his season debut with the Braves until last week after having surgery in February to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He threw two scoreless relief innings with 55 pitches used in an appearance out of the bullpen for Atlanta last week, and now he looks primed to make his first start of 2026 on Wednesday. The former first-rounder in 2023 out of the University of Florida is most certainly worth a waiver-wire pickup for fantasy managers looking for starting upside, although he will probably have a short leash if he starts on Thursday. In 10 outings (nine starts) covering 56 1/3 innings in 2025, Waldrep impressed with a 2.88 ERA (3.21 FIP), 1.19 WHIP, and 55:22 K:BB. He's rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman