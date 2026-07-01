Mookie Betts Dealing With Wrist Soreness
Mookie Betts (wrist) was scratched from Wednesday's starting lineup against the Athletics due to wrist soreness, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. The Dodgers are "erring on the side of caution" for now, manager Dave Roberts said. With Betts sitting out, veteran Miguel Rojas made the start at the 6 and was hitting eighth versus A's right-hander J.T. Ginn in the series finale in Sacramento. Betts' injury doesn't appear to be anything serious enough to threaten sending him to the injured list, but fantasy managers will want to check back on Thursday to see if he's active for the series opener on Thursday at Dodger Stadium against the division-rival San Diego Padres. Fantasy managers will also be hoping that the former MVP's wrist injury won't slow him down at the plate after he hit .290 (31-for-107) with five home runs, five doubles, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, and a stolen base in 26 games (115 plate appearances) during June. The eight-time All-Star has played in only 51 games in 2026 in his 13th year in the league and has hit a mediocre .244/.30/.444 with a .744 OPS, 11 homers, 28 RBI, 31 runs, and one steal in 223 plate appearances.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris