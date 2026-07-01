Will the Lions Consider Trading Sam LaPorta?
Sam LaPorta as they stare at upcoming big contract extensions for him, star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and safety Brian Branch. The Lions are also carrying sizable second contracts at quarterback (Jared Goff), wide receiver (Amon-Ra St. Brown), edge rusher (Aidan Hutchinson), and offensive tackle (Penei Sewell). Gibbs is probably untouchable as one of the best dual-threat backs in the NFL. LaPorta had an eye-popping rookie season with 86 catches, 889 yards, and 10 touchdowns, but he's lost some volume in Detroit's passing attack as receiver Jameson Williams has developed into the team's WR2. In the last two years, LaPorta's 25% target per route fell to 19.7%, and Williams has produced more yards per target, yards per route, and explosive receptions per target. The 25-year-old former second-rounder is now the clear fourth target in an explosive Lions offense, which makes him somewhat expendable. Additionally, LaPorta isn't a very strong blocker. Solak predicts that the Carolina Panthers, a team that hasn't had a difference-making pass-catching tight end since Greg Olsen, could come calling if the Lions are willing to listen.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak