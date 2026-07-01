Braves Skipping Bryce Elder's Next Turn in the Rotation
Bryce Elder's next turn in the starting rotation after his velocity was noticeably down in his last start on June 27 against the San Francisco Giants, when he allowed five earned runs on five hits (two homers) while walking one and striking out four in four innings in his sixth loss of the season. The 27-year-old's next scheduled start this Friday against the division-rival New York Mets will go to right-hander Grant Holmes. Elder has a decent 4.01 ERA (3.98 FIP) and 1.23 WHIP with 83 strikeouts and 30 walks in 98 2/3 innings across 17 starts in 2026, but he has really struggled of late, surrendering 19 earned runs on 27 hits (five homers) while walking five and striking out 12 in 14 innings in his last three starts. If the Braves skip just one of Elder's starts to close out the first half of the season, his next outing should come next week against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his first meeting against the Bucs at home on June 7, Elder allowed only two earned runs in six frames while walking two and fanning four for a no-decision.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman