Jonathan Taylor a Trade Candidate?
Jonathan Taylor had a whopping 1,139 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season before quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending torn Achilles tendon. Indy's offense collapsed after Jones' injury, though, and defenses might not respect Jones as much if he's ready for the start of the 2026 season. With Taylor approaching the last year on his current deal, the Colts will need to decide if they want to give the 27-year-old a third big contract. ESPN's Ben Solak reminds us that Taylor's last contract negotiation with the Colts "got fairly icy." He's now three years older, and if the Colts' season goes south early in 2026 and they see a rebuild coming, a trade could be in the works. JT proved last year that he can still be one of the best RBs in the league despite having plenty of tread on his tires. Solak thinks the Bears and their ascending offense would make perfect sense for Taylor, with D'Andre Swift having not proven to be completely reliable as a go-to RB1.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak