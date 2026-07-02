Rowdy Tellez Designated for Assignment
Rowdy Tellez was designated for assignment on Thursday morning, and the team promoted Jim Jarvis to add more infield depth and versatility. Tellez agreed to a minor-league deal with Atlanta just before the regular season and joined the MLB squad in early June. He played seven games, mostly serving as a pinch-hitter, and he went 2-for-10 with a home run. The 31-year-old lefty hit 17 homers last season while splitting time between the Mariners and the Rangers. His batting average and defense aren't very exciting, but he does offer enough left-handed power potential off the bench to get attention from another team or to stick in the Braves' system. For fantasy purposes, he isn't a factor unless he gets a full-time starting role somewhere, which seems unlikely.
Source: Atlanta Braves
Source: Atlanta Braves