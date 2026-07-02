Paul Skenes Seems to Struggle in Seven-Run Implosion, Is it Time to Panic?
Paul Skenes continued his recent slide on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, allowing six hits and a season-high seven earned runs in just four innings. Over his last six starts, the 24-year-old ace is 0-6 with a 5.36 ERA, but only a 3.58 FIP. While his metrics aren't quite as bad as his results, they still are not great. His defense has let him down repeatedly this season, and that trend continued on Wednesday, with potential outs turning into hits, runs, and more pitches for Skenes. He's definitely not been his best over the last several starts, but his teammates aren't doing much to help him either. His ceiling is too high to let him go from your fantasy team, and trading him now would definitely be selling low. He'll look to bounce back next Tuesday at home against the Braves, and for now, he's someone to hold on to and count on him to find his way through this rough patch.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN