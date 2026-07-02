Malik Willis Could See His Dynasty Value Rise
Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract and have since done a reasonable job of restocking what was at the time a fully barren pass-catching group. Miami spent five of its 13 2026 draft picks on receiver and tight end, and if Willis can keep the offense afloat in his first season at the helm, 2027 promises what looks to be a deep draft class and an outstanding group of potential free agents. Sharing a backfield with De'Von Achane, Willis could provide a usable fantasy floor in 2026 through checkdowns and his own rushing ability, having added an unreal 11.8 fantasy points per game with his legs in his last three starts. If Willis can make it to 2027 with a hold on the starting job, Miami could retool quickly, and his dynasty value could soar, making him a worthwhile investment at his current ranking of RotoBaller's QB25.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller