Rockies Call Up Gabriel Hughes, Worth a Look in Deep Leagues?
Gabriel Hughes from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday in a surprising move, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. The Rockies' top pick in 2022 and their No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, has allowed zero runs and only four hits while walking five and striking out 16 in 15 2/3 innings in three starts since rejoining the Isotopes' starting rotation following a left-oblique injury. The 24-year-old is 2-1 overall with a 5.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 48:11 K:BB in 40 2/3 innings over nine outings (seven starts) at Triple-A this year. The 6-foot-4, 238-pounder out of Gonzaga University had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and also dealt with a shoulder injury last year, but his stuff is starting to come back now that he's healthy again. Hughes doesn't overpower hitters, but his ground-ball tendencies and solid offspeed stuff could play well at hitter-friendly Coors Field. At least initially, Hughes is expected to pitch out of the bullpen, so fantasy managers in single-year leagues can likely hold off for now.
Source: MLB.com - Thomas Harding
Source: MLB.com - Thomas Harding