Taj Bradley on a Roll, Strikes Out Season-High 11 Versus Astros
Taj Bradley kept the good times rolling on Wednesday night at Daikin Park against the hosting Houston Astros in the team's 8-3 victory, allowing just one earned run on four hits while walking three and striking out a season-high 11 batters in five innings for his seventh win of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 is now 7-3 on the year in his first full season with the Twins and has recorded a 3.86 ERA (3.92 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 102 strikeouts and 38 walks across his 88 2/3 innings and 16 starts. After giving up at least four earned runs in four straight starts from May 29 to June 14, Bradley has straightened things out in his last three starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and Astros, allowing just five earned runs on 10 hits while walking eight and striking out 22 in 17 innings. Bradley is set to face the Cleveland Guardians next week in his final start before the All-Star break, and he should be a nice streaming option against a team that ranks 28th in OPS (.677).
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com