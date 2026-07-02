Kirby Yates Still an Option for Fantasy Managers Desperate for Saves
Kirby Yates remains in the mix for saves in Anaheim and is an option off the waiver wire for desperate fantasy managers. The struggling Angels are currently employing a closer-by-committee that involves Yates, Sam Bachman, and Ryan Zeferjahn. Left-hander Samy Natera Jr. picked up the team's most recent save on Sunday, but Yates had his second save of the year before that on Saturday, June 27. The 39-year-old is a two-time All-Star and is by far the Angels' most experienced reliever when it comes to saves, with an even 100 saves in his 11-plus years in the big leagues. He's gone 0-3 in 2026 with a 3.06 ERA (3.28 FIP), 0.96 WHIP, two saves, 25 strikeouts, and seven walks in 17 2/3 innings. Yates' numbers are pretty solid, but save opportunities in Anaheim have been few and far between. In 10 1/3 innings in June, Yates allowed just four runs (three earned) while walking three and fanning 15 with three losses, a save, and a blown save. He's rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues, so he's widely available if you're scrounging for saves near the halfway point in 2026.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference