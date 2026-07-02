Grant Holmes to Make Another Start on Friday
Grant Holmes will return to the starting rotation for Friday's series opener to take on the division-rival New York Mets, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The Braves skipped Holmes' last turn through the starting rotation, and he tossed four scoreless innings with no walks and four strikeouts out of the bullpen on June 27 against the San Francisco Giants in his most recent outing. The 30-year-old will make another start against the last-place Mets in an enticing matchup this weekend, but after that, it seems the Braves prefer to move him to the bullpen on a more permanent basis for the second half of the season now that right-hander Hurston Waldrep is back in the picture. Holmes will be a pretty intriguing fantasy streamer against the Mets on Friday, but length could be an issue. He's gone 4-4 this year with a 3.96 ERA (5.19 FIP) and 1.36 WHIP with 69 strikeouts and 37 walks in 77 1/3 innings pitched across 16 appearances (15 starts). Holmes has a career-low 20.7% strikeout rate in 2026 in his third year in the league and a career-high 11.1% walk rate.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman