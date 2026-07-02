Denzer Guzman Worth a Look in Deeper Leagues for Raw Power Potential
Denzer Guzman was called up in early June to give the Halos some infield reinforcements, and the 22-year-old Dominican has hit .268/.325/.437 with a .761 OPS, three home runs, 13 RBI, seven runs scored, and a stolen base in 18 games and 77 plate appearances. He appeared in 13 games in his major-league debut in 2025 and went 8-for-42 (.190) with two long balls, three RBI, and four runs scored. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound right-handed hitter has mostly been serving as the Angels' third baseman when he finds his way into the starting lineup, but he also has experience at shortstop and is eligible at both positions in fantasy leagues. Guzman got the call to the Angels this year after hitting .336/.403/.571 with a .974 OPS, 12 homers, 57 RBI, 45 runs, and nine steals in 58 games at Triple-A Salt Lake in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. His raw power from the right side makes him intriguing in deeper fantasy leagues, but the Angels' No. 7-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline) has had issues making consistent contact at the plate. Guzman is worth a look off the waiver wire in deep fantasy leagues for infield depth. He's rostered in only 4% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference