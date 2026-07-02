Hurston Waldrep to Start on Thursday Against Cardinals
Hurston Waldrep will make his first start for the Braves this year in Thursday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, according to MLB.com. Waldrep had surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow in February and didn't make his 2026 debut in the majors until last weekend out of the bullpen in Atlanta. The 24-year-old former 24th overall pick in 2023 out of the University of Florida will now temporarily take the rotation spot of the struggling Bryce Elder, but there's a good chance Waldrep will become a rotation staple for the Braves in the second half. In his lone appearance over the weekend in relief, Waldrep threw two scoreless innings with four walks and three strikeouts. He went 6-1 with a 2.88 ERA (3.21 FIP) and 1.19 WHIP with 55 strikeouts and 22 walks in 56 1/3 innings across his 10 appearances (nine starts) in 2025, making him an intriguing upside pickup off the waiver wire in all fantasy baseball leagues. For DFS purposes, Waldrep won't be ideal on Thursday, though, and will likely be on a pitch count as he continues to get stretched out. The Georgia native is rostered in only 9% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com