Michael Conforto Goes Deep Twice in Rout of Padres
Michael Conforto joined in on the Home Run Derby at Wrigley Field on Wednesday in the team's 23-3 mauling of the San Diego Padres to complete their three-game sweep. In a game in which the Cubs hitters cleared the fences a franchise-record eight times, Conforto went 3-for-4 at the plate with two homers, four RBI, four runs scored, and a walk to boost his season average to .248 and his OPS to .847. It was the 33-year-old veteran's first multi-homer game of the year. In his first year in Chicago in 2026 after a disastrous one-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, Conforto has primarily been a left-handed bat off the bench. But with Matt Shaw (hand) currently on the injured list, Conforto's playing time is trending up to close out the first half of the season. In 56 total games across 140 plate appearances, he's slashing .248/.343/.504 with seven home runs, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored, and a stolen base. He's a short-term waiver-wire candidate in deeper leagues for those looking for outfield depth.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com