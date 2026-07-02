Cooper Ingle a Prospect to Add Despite Slow Start?
Cooper Ingle, who is ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was recalled from Triple-A Columbus last week after he hit .284 (50-for-176) with 12 homers, 41 RBI, and 33 runs scored in 51 games in the minors. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound left-handed-hitting backstop has the power upside and plate discipline to become Cleveland's catcher of the future after he was selected in the fourth round in 2023 out of Clemson University. Fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues should be stashing him, but should managers in redraft leagues be doing the same? The 24-year-old North Carolina native has been slow to adjust to big-league pitching so far in his first four games, going 1-for-11 at the plate with two RBI, a run scored, three walks, and seven strikeouts, and he also had a brain fart in the outfield on Tuesday and forgot how many outs there were. That's not going to help his cause for more playing time with manager Stephen Vogt. Still, Ingle has the kind of offensive upside you don't find often in catchers, making him at least a watch-list candidate in deeper single-year leagues going into the second half of the season if he remains with the Guards. Ingle is rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference