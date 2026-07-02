Anfernee Simons Draws Mavericks Interest in Free Agency
Anfernee Simons, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Jake Fischer previously reported that Golden State and Miami have continued to pursue Simons, who finished last season with Chicago. Simons averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.7 threes in 24.9 minutes across 55 games while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep. Dallas would give him a cleaner scoring-and-spacing role around Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, but his fantasy ceiling would hinge on whether he gets starter-level minutes or settles in as a bench gunner.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein