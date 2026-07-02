Agustin Ramirez Still Worth Stashing?
Agustin Ramirez hit only .231 (124-for-537) in 136 games and 585 plate appearances in his rookie season in the big leagues with the Fish in 2025, but he added an impressive 21 home runs, 67 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. Fantasy managers were justifiably excited about Ramirez's prospects in his sophomore campaign, but he was sent to Triple-A Jacksonville after going 26-for-113 (.230) with two homers, 14 RBI, 13 walks, and 28 strikeouts across 31 games, and he has yet to return to the Show. The 24-year-old Dominican backstop has slashed .250/.327/.453 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 26 runs scored in 40 games in 2026 with the Jumbo Shrimp. There is still plenty of power and speed upside with Ramirez, but the Marlins aren't forcing his return to the majors with Liam Hicks and Joe Mack holding down the catching spot just fine right now. The Marlins want Ramirez to improve his work behind the plate before he gets another shot at the big-league level. It seems like a reasonable bet that he'll be back with the Fish at some point in the second half, but fantasy managers may be running out of patience. Ramirez is rostered in 34% of Yahoo leagues currently.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference