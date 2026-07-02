J.T. Realmuto a Positive Regression Candidate?
J.T. Realmuto is showing his age (35) in his 13th year in the big leagues in 2026. The three-time All-Star is currently hitting .201/.286/.319 with a career-worst .604 OPS, five home runs, 25 RBI, 22 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 61 games played across 231 plate appearances. He hit just .176 (13-for-74) with eight walks and 20 strikeouts in 21 games in June, but he also had three of his five home runs, five doubles, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored, and two of his three steals in 85 plate appearances. Realmuto is no longer in his prime and has been showing signs of decline at the plate for the last several seasons, but is he really as bad as his current surface stats suggest? Under the hood, Realmuto's expected batting average of .248 and xwOBA of .316 (wOBA of .274) point to a second-half resurgence. But still, he's ranked in the 38th percentile in hard-hit rate, the 22nd percentile in barrel rate, and the 34th percentile in chase rate. There's very little upside here, which is why Realmuto is now rostered in less than 20% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com