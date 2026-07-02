Javier Assad to Start on Sunday Against Cardinals
Javier Assad will rejoin the team's starting rotation on Sunday in the series finale against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals, according to Jared Wyllys of CHGO Sports. Assad has been a valuable swing man for Chicago's banged-up starting rotation this year, going 6-1 with a 4.53 ERA (5.24 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 31 strikeouts and 13 walks in 51 2/3 innings pitched across 13 appearances (six starts). The 28-year-old Mexican native has been slightly better in a starting role with a 4.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 20:7 K:BB in 32 1/3 frames. Assad was hit around a bit in his last outing on June 30 against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out just one in 2 2/3 innings out of the 'pen. And in his last three outings, he has given up nine earned runs on 15 hits (six homers) while walking four and fanning seven in 13 1/3 innings. Assad could continue to make starts for the Cubbies going into the second half, but once the rotation gets healthier, he's likely ticketed for more of a long-relief role in Chicago.
Source: CHGO Sports - Jared Wyllys
Source: CHGO Sports - Jared Wyllys