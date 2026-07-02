Max Clark Emerging as a Must-Stash Prospect
Max Clark is holding his own in his first Triple-A season. MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect is hitting .261 with six home runs, 32 RBI, 50 runs, and 17 stolen bases through 295 at-bats for Toledo. Clark has also kept his strikeout rate below 15%, which matters for a 21-year-old whose speed could make an immediate fantasy difference once Detroit calls him up. The only real question is timing. RotoBaller's latest redraft stash rankings place Clark fifth with an August ETA, and the Tigers do not have an obvious everyday opening waiting for him. Clark has reached 8% rostered on Yahoo, but he remains a must-stash in most formats for now, especially leagues with an NA spot.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller